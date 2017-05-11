Woman Detained By BP Back With Family

Pharr (KFXV) — A young mother, and resident of Pharr, who border patrol detained at a checkpoint as she traveled to her immigration hearing is now back with her family.

Anahi Salinas’s family claims border patrol agents detained her even though a judge had previously given her an order to allow her to travel to the city of juarez for her immigration hearing. Her detention caused the appointment to be cancelled and now she has to go before an immigration judge in Harlingen.

Anahi is now able to care for her three-year-old son, Manuel who recently had open heart surgery and is still recovering.

Original Story here:

