Harlingen (KFXV) — Caught in the act – a woman is behind bars accused of shoplifting from a grocery store.

Store employees reported witnessing a woman — identified as 19-year-old Jocelyn Garcia — placing several items in her purse valued at over $100.

The incident took place on the 1200 block of Commerce Street.

Garcia faces one charge of theft and is being held on a $1,500 bond

