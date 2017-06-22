Woman behind bars for alleged intentional hit-and-run

WESLACO (KFXV) — A woman is behind bars tonight after a hit-and-run investigation that authorities believe was intentional.
While one woman remains hospitalized tonight, her alleged attacker is behind bars on aggravated assault charges.
Twenty-one-year-old, Mariah Nicole Garcia is facing one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after she struck a 25-year-old woman with her vehicle.
According to investigators from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, Garcia committed the crime intentionally on Wednesday early in the morning before fleeing the scene in rural Weslaco.
A witness called in to report the incident.
The victim received surgery for her injuries.
Authorities believe the victim and Garcia have an ongoing feud.
Garcia’s bond has been set at $50,000. She remains at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

