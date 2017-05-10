Woman Arrested for Negligent Homicide of Toddler

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — Police in Harlingen have detained one woman for the negligent homicide of her two-year-old daughter.

According to law enforcement, officers responded to reports of a two-year-old female child who fell down a flight of stairs near the 1800 block of South 3rd Street on April 19th around 4 in afternoon.

EMS transported the toddler to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Upon investigating, the major crimes unit — in conjunction with the District Attorney’s office — issued a warrant for 27-year-old, Samantha Lee Gonzalez. Gonzalez voluntarily turned herself in.