Woman Arrested for Filing a False Kidnapping Report

Deputies arrest a woman for filing a false report, claiming she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Investigators report 24-year-old, Sandra Elizeth Zavala, told police a man abducted her near Mile 11 and a half North, and FM 493 in rural Donna, and sexually assaulted her while on her way home from a store. Authorities discovered inconsistencies in her story, and she admitted to lying to police because she feared her parents would kick her out if they learned she’d been out with a friend all night.

Deputies arrested Zavala, who now faces a charge of filing a false report.