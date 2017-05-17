Woman Arrested After 5 Teens Caught Intoxicated

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Police have one woman behind bars after a teen party involving alcohol.

On the 1900 block of Topo Chico Drive, officers found a 15-year-old male who had been drinking, and another teen passed out on a chair covered in vomit. Three others were also drunk. Officers arrested 38-year-old, Claudia Gonzalez for furnishing alcohol to minors and for deadly conduct– or not checking on the welfare of the unconscious juvenile. The teens were released to their parents. One teen was hospitalized. Police remind the public to monitor all parties involving minors during the graduation season.