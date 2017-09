A woman accused of capital murder in 2015 is now on trial.

Monica Melissa Patterson is accused of the homicide of 96 year old, Martin Knell. She allegedly murdered knell by choking him when she was employed at The Comfort House in McAllen.

Reports indicate Angel Mario Garza who works with Patterson, lied to the authorities about what happened. The jury was selected out of a group of 250 people. It is expected trial will continue Tuesday, tomorrow morning.