While on the stand the former journalist testified under oath that the prosecutor in the 60’s said that they had come to a compromise with the church so that Feit would not be processed in Irene Garza’s case.

Darryl Davis was a news reporter in the 60’s who covered Feit in another court case involving a woman named Maria America Guerra who accused Feit of trying to violate her at an Edinburg church. He pled no contest and was charged with aggravated assault and given a 500 dollar fine but walked away, a free man.