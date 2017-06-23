Wife Speaks About Beloved Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle

SAN JUAN (KFXV) — Tonight, police identify the body of a man who was run over in San Juan less than 24 hours ago. He was officially identified as 51 year old, Candelario Sanchez a well known street vender in several valley cities. Fox News spoke to his wife in an exclusive interview.

We spoke to Candelario Sanchez’s wife who says had not seen her husband in over 15 years. Just hours ago she picked up the phone only to hear she needed to travel several hours and identify her husband’s body.

According to police the incident took place at the 3000 block of North Raul Longoria Rd, when a 19 year old woman struck Candelario Sanchez a well known street vendor and a friend to many in cities like San Juan and Pharr.

Blanca Martinez, wife of the deceased traveled from Monterrey, Mexico to the valley hoping to bring her husband’s body back to her three daughters to say the final good byes.

She says she was proud to get to the U.S. and to see how entire families came together to remember her husband.

Sanchez had been selling snacks on the steers for over 15 years now, just like he was doing on the night he died.

Right now officials explain the investigation is ongoing, adding the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid and did not show signs of intoxication at the time of the accident.

His family says they are not looking for someone to blame but, to remember their loved in with joy and kindness.

The family will be taking donations for the funeral expenses tomorrow from 6pm to 8pm at the corner of Raul Longoria and Nolana Ave. Count on us to keep you up to date about this story.

