Weslaco Woman wanted for Credit Card Theft

Weslaco (KFXV) Authorities are asking for the help of all Fox viewers to identify and locate a suspect in the theft of a credit card. According to the Weslaco Police Department, the woman caught on camera, allegedly made various transactions with a stolen card. She’s described as having wore a white blouse and green pants at the moment of the crime. She also had two minors accompanying her. Witnesses say she drove away in a Dodge truck.

If you have any information contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-TIPS

