WESLACO (KFXV) – Police there are searching for an unidentified man who burglarized a vehicle outside a fitness center.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at 900 North Westgate Drive. The man, identified as a Hispanic male, is seen wearing a light brown, or white, fedora hat. He’s also seen wearing a light blue shirt, with gray dickies pants.

Call the Weslaco Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead the individual’s arrest.