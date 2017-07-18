Weslaco Police Search for Vehicle of Interest

Weslaco (KFXV) — The Weslaco Police Department is asking the community for their assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in several burglaries and one theft of vehicle. The alleged crimes happening at two home improvement retailers, and a private gym. The suspect vehicle might be a white toyota van or a Ford Windstar, the plates are unknown. If you have information about the suspects, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8591.

Weslaco Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.