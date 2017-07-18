Weslaco Police Search for Vehicle of Interest

Weslaco (KFXV) — The Weslaco Police Department is asking the community for their assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in several burglaries and one theft of vehicle.
The alleged crimes happening at two home improvement retailers, and a private gym. The suspect vehicle might be a white toyota van or a Ford Windstar, the plates are unknown.
If you have information about the suspects, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8591.

