Weslaco Police Search for Person of Interest in Burglaries

Weslaco(KFXV) – A person of interest is being sought in connection to a pair of burglaries.

This man is wanted in connection to two burglaries at a Weslaco restaurant. The first incident happened on July 17th– followed almost two weeks later by another. The targeted business is Basil Asia Restaurant on Texas and Seventh streets. The establishment is temporarily closed, but that didn’t stop this person from forcing his entry. Authorities were not able to confirm stolen merchandise but are hoping these photos will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weslaco Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 968-8477.

