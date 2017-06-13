Weslaco PD Utilize Social Media to Prevent Crime

Posted by | Jun 13, 2017 | |

Weslaco PD Utilize Social Media to Prevent Crime

Weslaco (KFXV) — Police and residents are taking matters into their own hands fighting crime with technology.
Authorities are using this private social network as an additional tool to prevent crime in their neighborhoods..
Thousands of people in communities across the country use ‘Nextdoor’ – the app allows users to share information about neighborhood watch and safety issues, local events, school activities, upcoming garage sales and lost pets. For the weslaco police department, it an additional resource to prevent crime.
The police department will be able to post important information, such as crime updates within the city. Each Weslaco neighborhood has its own private neighborhood website and can only to accessed by residents in that area.
So far, the city of Weslaco has been mapped into 13 neighborhoods – those interested can register online or download the app to their electronic device – for more information, contact the police department community outreach division at 968-8591.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

City of Edinburg Launching Mobile Notification System

City of Edinburg Launching Mobile Notification System

October 13, 2015

Prime Suspect in 55-Year-Old Murder Case Extradited to Edinburg

Prime Suspect in 55-Year-Old Murder Case Extradited to Edinburg

March 9, 2016

One Dead, One in Custody Following Edinburg Apartment Complex Shooting

One Dead, One in Custody Following Edinburg Apartment Complex Shooting

May 4, 2016

Former Police Chief Dutch Piper Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Former Police Chief Dutch Piper Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

June 23, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT