Weslaco PD Utilize Social Media to Prevent Crime

Weslaco (KFXV) — Police and residents are taking matters into their own hands fighting crime with technology.

Authorities are using this private social network as an additional tool to prevent crime in their neighborhoods..

Thousands of people in communities across the country use ‘Nextdoor’ – the app allows users to share information about neighborhood watch and safety issues, local events, school activities, upcoming garage sales and lost pets. For the weslaco police department, it an additional resource to prevent crime.

The police department will be able to post important information, such as crime updates within the city. Each Weslaco neighborhood has its own private neighborhood website and can only to accessed by residents in that area.

So far, the city of Weslaco has been mapped into 13 neighborhoods – those interested can register online or download the app to their electronic device – for more information, contact the police department community outreach division at 968-8591.

