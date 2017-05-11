Weslaco Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault

Weslaco (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office needs the help of Fox viewers locating a mid-valley man wanted for aggravated assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old, Jesus Ramirez last known to reside in Weslaco or Elsa — is wanted for an alleged aggravated assault that occurred in August of 2016 involving his ex-girlfriend who was six months pregnant at the time.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS.