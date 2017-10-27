On Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to a theft of service at High Point Hair Salon in Weslaco.

A woman went in to cut her hair and color it, Priscilla Rodriguez owner of the hair salon sat the woman down as she would any other client, after the work had been done, they walked toward the cash register.

Rodriguez showed Fox News exclusive surveillance video of the woman who took off and explains to us how she tried several times to process her transaction.

Rodriguez tells us that this isn’t the first time this has happened, it’s the reason why they invested in security cameras for her business. She also warns other business owners to be on the lookout.

The owner of the salon has already filed a police report, if you recognize the woman on your screen, you’re asked to call Weslaco authorities (956) 968-8477.