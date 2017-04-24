UPDATE: Weslaco Accident Boy Recuperating at home now

The 11-year-old Weslaco boy injured during a fatal 4 car collision last week is back at home recuperating from his injuries. The minor suffered a fractured skull during the incident that took place near the Westgate exit on Highway 83. The boy’s mother died after a fourth of vehicle struck a line of cars parked on the side of the expressway while they exchanged information after the collision. According to authorities, the driver of the fourth vehicle was distracted when he struck the others.

Charges may come in the next few days.