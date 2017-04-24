UPDATE: Weslaco Accident Boy Recuperating at home now

Posted by | Apr 24, 2017 | |

UPDATE: Weslaco Accident Boy Recuperating at home now

The 11-year-old Weslaco boy injured during a fatal 4 car collision last week is back at home recuperating from his injuries. The minor suffered a fractured skull during the incident that took place near the Westgate exit on Highway 83. The boy’s mother died after a fourth of vehicle struck a line of cars parked on the side of the expressway while they exchanged information after the collision. According to authorities, the driver of the fourth vehicle was distracted when he struck the others.

Charges may come in the next few days.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Valley Church Leaders Refuse to Marry Same-Sex Couples

Valley Church Leaders Refuse to Marry Same-Sex Couples

September 18, 2015

Valley Tech Bytes: Smart Watches Are New Smartphone

Valley Tech Bytes: Smart Watches Are New Smartphone

November 5, 2013

Agent Indicted for Smuggling Immigrants

Agent Indicted for Smuggling Immigrants

October 3, 2014

Former Hidalgo County Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy To Launder Money Charges

Former Hidalgo County Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy To Launder Money Charges

April 14, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT