Vehicle Blaze under investigation

Weslaco (KFXV) – Authorities are investigating a blaze that happened after a vehicle collision in Weslaco. The accident happened to near mile 12 1/2 and FM 2015 in the north side of the city on Saturday evening. According to the Weslaco fire department, upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle completely engulfed in flames on the roadway. A bystander pulled the driver out of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived at the scene. Only minor injuries were reported.

