Valley Woman Seen Abandoning Vehicle After Reported Missing

Palm Valley/Lubbock (KFXV) –A Valley woman, first reported as missing over the weekend, is seen in Lubbock, abandoning her vehicle in a north Texas parking lot.

According to police in Palm Valley and Lubbock, 66-year-old, Alice Johnson Myers went missing on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue a missing person’s report.
Today, authorities found myer’s vehicle parked at a Lubbock supermarket.
After a salesman called police revealing the location of the vehicle, investigators learned Myers purchased a dark blue 2016 Jeep Patriot, and asked him to assist her to leave the vehicle at the grocery store, and told police Palm Valley Police now believe there is no foul play, but if you have any information, you’re asked to contact them at (956) 873-1500.

