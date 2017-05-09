Valley Woman Seen Abandoning Vehicle After Reported Missing
Palm Valley/Lubbock (KFXV) –A Valley woman, first reported as missing over the weekend, is seen in Lubbock, abandoning her vehicle in a north Texas parking lot.
According to police in Palm Valley and Lubbock, 66-year-old, Alice Johnson Myers went missing on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue a missing person’s report.
Today, authorities found myer’s vehicle parked at a Lubbock supermarket.
After a salesman called police revealing the location of the vehicle, investigators learned Myers purchased a dark blue 2016 Jeep Patriot, and asked him to assist her to leave the vehicle at the grocery store, and told police