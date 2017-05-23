Valley View Coach Faces 22 Charges of Distributing Illicit Material

Valley View (KFXV) — A track coach from Valley View ISD is accused of sharing a sexually explicit image with a group of students.

According to authorities, during their interview of 31-year-old Pablo Gonzalez, he admitted to sending the message, but affirmed he believed it to be a real news article.

The criminal complaint indicates that when the students clicked on the message, sent to a group chat of 27 students with 22 of them under the age of 18, a naked man appeared.

Gonzalez now faces 22 charges of distributing harmful material to a minor.