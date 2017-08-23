Hidalgo County — Authorities across the valley are preparing residents for any possible flooding as the remnants of Harvey hit south Texas.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for any rv residents on South Padre Island. Any residents and business owners who want to stay on the island can pick up bags at the public works workshop and sand at the convention center between 7am and 5pm tomorrow. You must bring a picture id or a utility bill. Brownsville residents can pick up bags at the main library and at the corner of Les Mauldin Road and Emery Watts Streets. Proof of residency is also required.

Hidalgo County officials will also provide sandbags for Precinct 1 at Sunrise Hill Park in Mercedes between 3pm and 7pm.

Precinct 3 will also be provided bags at the corner of La Homa and 7 Mile Line in Mission between 4pm and 7pm.