Valley Brothers Sentenced to More Than 20 Years in Prison

Rio Grande Valley (KFXV) — More than a decade in federal prison. That’s what two brothers from the Valley are facing for a crime committed two years ago.

Luis Gonzales will spend 15 years behind bars while his brother will serve 17.

Court records indicate both were working for the Gulf Cartel in October of 2015, while attempting to steal drugs from a runner, the were found to have shot at the drug runner while he was driving on the expressway.

