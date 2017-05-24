Valley Brothers Sentenced to More Than 20 Years in Prison

Posted by | May 24, 2017 | |

Valley Brothers Sentenced to More Than 20 Years in Prison

Rio Grande Valley (KFXV) — More than a decade in federal prison. That’s what two brothers from the Valley are facing for a crime committed two years ago.
Luis Gonzales will spend 15 years behind bars while his brother will serve 17.
Court records indicate both were working for the Gulf Cartel in October of 2015, while attempting to steal drugs from a runner, the were found to have shot at the drug runner while he was driving on the expressway.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Driver Behind Crash Leaving Teen in Critical Condition Turns Himself over to Authorities

Driver Behind Crash Leaving Teen in Critical Condition Turns Himself over to Authorities

June 30, 2015

Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash and Narcotics Seizure

Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash and Narcotics Seizure

December 19, 2014

ARISE Warns of Toxic Fish at Donna Lake

ARISE Warns of Toxic Fish at Donna Lake

March 25, 2016

McAllen Police Investigating ATM Robbery

McAllen Police Investigating ATM Robbery

June 6, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT