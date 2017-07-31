Valley border serves as epicenter for human trafficking

International human trafficking day is Sunday and with more than 30 million victims worldwide the border serves as an epicenter for many who are trapped.

Study showing that Texas is second with the most cases of human trafficking in the country.

It’s a billion dollar business. not only affects adults and teenagers but also affects children. According to homeland security 300,000 children are lured into this life every year. Internationally known human trafficking activist Jen Edwards tells us that one child is worth $250,000 a year. Causing traffickers is to be patient and looking for vulnerabilities and people. For many it takes a near-death experience to try to get out.

“I had a friend who had a knife to her throat, and she was like – that was it I was done and I ran out the door’ and ran to the police station -.”

The high number of recent human trafficking cases in Texas and across the nation congress recently passed a bill that authorizes more than 500 million federal dollars for programs to help prevent human trafficking. Including training of airport personnel and labor department to notice signs like sudden shifts in personality.

Organizations in the valley including Catholic Charities, who assists thousands of victims a year, try to empower those trapped and seeking help.

“Come out and don’t be afraid. Get the help because there are people out there that care and want to help you.”

Social media is also a tool used by traffickers. Activists advise to be aware of who you and your kids are talking to online.

For more information you can call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.