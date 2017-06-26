Valley Activists Join SB4 Lawsuit in San Antonio

San Antonio (KFXV) — In San Antonio, around 500 activists , immigrants and political leaders from Dallas, Houston, El Paso , Austin and the Rio Grande Valley raised their voices in the first hearing against SB4, a law that is considered by many as racist and discriminatory — that allows police officers to act as immigration agents — and ask for legal documents of those who they detain.

However, Captain Saul Uvalle from Palmview Police Department says not to fear officers. “Now the discretion of the officer comes about where initially when making contact with the individual he may ask for his immigration status, versus he shall, the law states he may not shall. If they need to make contact with an officer the officer is not obligated to check for status,” Uvalle said.

Activists hope a federal judge will block SB4 temporarily. That decision may be known as early as this Friday.

ALSO ON RGVFOX