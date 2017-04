EDINBURG (KFXV) — UTRGV police confirm that a suspect has been arrested in relation to a theft at the education building at the university.

According to authorities, law enforcement determined that the suspect is also the person responsible for theft in four other cases in the same building.

Officers tonight, exhorting the university community if you have additional information about these crimes or other incidents, contact UTRGV police at 956-665-7151.