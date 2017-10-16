This week, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is expected to receive a visit from the National Accrediting Agency, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges regarding the 12 month suspension that was given to the University.

In December 2016, UTRGV was notified it was being put on probation. According to the University, the reason for the probationary status was due to the complexity of a transition that involved the University of Texas at Brownsville which is now part of UTRGV and Texas Southmost College, the separate accreditation of TSC and the formation of UTRGV.

The school has expressed confidence in their ability to pass, however the board has three options:

(1) remove the institution from probation without an additional report

(2) continue accreditation, continue probation, authorize a special committee, and request an additional report

(3) remove the institution from membership for failure to comply with the principles of accreditation

Since the news of the probation, the University has been working closely with the accrediting agency in order to address those problem and is expected to hear a decision in December of this year.

At the moment the university still remains fully accredited. UTRGV declined to comment on the story and will release details of the visit on Monday.