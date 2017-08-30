The USDA announces effective immediately retail food stores or restaurants can accept SNAP or food stamps.SNAP, the supplemental nutrition assistance program, is the program formerly known as food stamps. These special rules are in effect through Sept. 30. When hot foods are purchased with snap benefits through Sept. 30, the purchases will not be subject to sales tax. The USDA encourages all SNAP authorized retail food stores in Texas to post a special notice in the store letting snap customers know that they can use their benefits to purchase hot foods.

