US indexes inch higher as energy stocks claw from the hole

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes ticked higher Friday as energy companies clawed back some of their sharp losses from earlier in the week. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was on pace to close out the week with a modest gain, its fourth in the last five.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 added 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,439, as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 21,401, and the Nasdaq composite rose 27, or 0.4 percent, to 6,263. The Russell 2000 of small-company stocks rose 8 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,413.

More than twice as many stocks rose as fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

HIGHER ENERGY: Energy stocks in the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent and trimmed their loss for the week to 3.2 percent.

They followed the price of oil higher, as benchmark U.S. crude rose 27 cents to settle at $43.01 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 32 cents to close at $45.54. Natural gas rose 4 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Energy stocks had plunged earlier in the week with the price of oil, which sank to its lowest level since August on expectations that the world has more crude supplies than users need. Oil, though, began to stabilize Thursday.

EQT, a producer of natural gas and crude, rose to the biggest gain in the S&P 500. It jumped $2.83, or 5.4 percent, to $54.86. Cabot Oil & Gas rose 70 cents, or 3.1 percent, to $23.57.

RIGHT ROUND: The stock market has continued to grind higher this year, setting records along the way, but that belies some churning going on underneath.

Following November’s election and early this year, financial stocks helped lead the market. Small-cap stocks were also strong on expectations that they would be big beneficiaries of pro-business reforms coming out of Washington.

But those areas regressed, ceding leadership to big technology stocks. This week, health care stocks led the way.

“This market, despite its rotations, is grinding higher,” said Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager at Federated Investors. Stock prices don’t look cheap, at least relative to the profits they’re producing, “but earnings are stable, and expectations are low.”

He expects earnings for the broad market to continue to grow, even with the weak price of oil pressuring energy companies.

TAKING A BATH: Bed Bath & Beyond had the sharpest loss in the S&P 500 after it reported weaker earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retailer’s revenue also fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts. Shares fell $4.26, or 12.6 percent, to $29.48.

STRESS FREE: Financial stocks flipped between modest gains and losses after all 34 of the largest U.S. banks passed the Federal Reserve’s stress test. The test, meant to help restore confidence in the financial system following the 2008 financial crisis, checks whether banks are strong enough to withstand a deep recession.

YIELDS: The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 2.14 percent from 2.15 percent late Thursday. The two-year yield ticked up to 1.35 percent from 1.34 percent, and the 30-year yield held steady at 2.72 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 111.27 Japanese yen from 111.34 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1198 from $1.1147, and the British pound rose to $1.2726 from $1.2672.

MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, France’s CAC 40 fell 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX lost 0.5 percent and the FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

A monthly survey revealed that a measure of economic strength in the 19-country Eurozone slipped to a five-month low in June, which was below market expectations. However, the IHS Markit composite purchasing managers’ index indicated that job creation and business confidence were still robust.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.1 percent, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3 percent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was close to flat.

COMMODITIES: Gold rose $7.00 to settle at $1,256.40 ounce. Silver added 14 cents to $16.65 per ounce, and copper rose 3 cents to $2.62 per pound.

Heating oil was close to flat at $1.37 per gallon and wholesale gasoline was little changed at $1.43 per gallon.