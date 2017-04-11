US Customs & Border Patrol anticipate heavy traffic ahead of Easter weekend

Agents with US Customs and border patrol are anticipating heavy traffic ahead of Easter weekend.

The Anzalduas International Bridge will take part in a federal program that provides public and private funds to pay for overtime at the Crossing. This allows officers to work overtime as well as aid CBP agents with opening more Lanes. The operation begins April 13th and will continue through Friday until 4pm on both days.

On average Anzalduas bridge sees 3000 Crossings with a 65% increase during holidays.

