The trial against Taylor Nicole Ramirez in its third day in a Cameron County courtroom. Ramirez is accused of fatally striking motorcyclist, David Salinas on August 30th of last year. Today, photos of the scene were presented in court, as well as a discussion regarding the velocities traveled by Ramirez, and factors that could have caused the collision that took Salinas’ life.

If found guilty, Ramirez could face up to 20 years in prison.