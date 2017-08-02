SAN JUAN (KFXV) — Tonight, San Juan police have released more information after three were electrocuted.

According to the San Juan Chief of Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Carroll Street, and found a 39-year-old male, along with two minors, a fifteen and 8-year-old, were electrocuted when filling an above ground pool. Police say the eight-year-old began playing with the water hose, spraying water, causing all three to be electrocuted.

They were all sent to the hospital for observation.

Update on electrocution incident in San Juan