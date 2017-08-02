Update on electrocution incident in San Juan

SAN JUAN (KFXV) — Tonight, San Juan police have released more information after three were electrocuted.

According to the San Juan Chief of Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Carroll Street, and found a 39-year-old male, along with two minors, a fifteen and 8-year-old, were electrocuted when filling an above ground pool. Police say the eight-year-old began playing with the water hose, spraying water, causing all three to be electrocuted.

They were all sent to the hospital for observation.