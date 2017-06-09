Update on Cameron County inmate’s escape and shooting incident

Update on Cameron County inmate's escape and shooting incident

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsville Police held a press conference about an inmate’s escape and shooting incident.

Authorities tell us they are working on improving the inmate’s transport procedure after the inmate attacked a county guard, escaping and killing a Brownsville resident.

Authorities tell us their priority is to ensure the community’s safety which is why they will make sure two guards must be present when transporting an inmate – this after an inmate, identified as 38-year-old, Michael Diaz Garcia, managed to attacked a county guard while being transported for medical treatment. According to police, Diaz Garcia attacked the county guard, took his firearm and escaped to a nearby area where he went into a home and demanded the keys to a vehicle. The homeowner, identified as 57-year-old, Mario Martinez – tried to calm the inmate, but was fatally shot. Neighbors in the area believe this to be an isolated incident and although tragic do not feel any less safe than before.

Sheriff Lucio said they continue investigating how the inmate managed to escape as well as the shooting scene in San Benito.

