As Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and left destruction as it made its way across the island, the monster storm also left the U.S. territory without power.

Strong winds taking down trees, fences, and leaving vehicles under water. Anabell Ramos, says family members prepared for Hurricane Maria at home, even making room for others who feared for their safety but, after Maria unleashed its fury on puerto rico and the caribbean, valley residents have been unable to communicate with their family members on the island. Puerto Rico’s office of emergency management, confirms that 100% of the U.S. Territory lost its power. Making matters worse telecommunications on the island have collapsed. Hurricane Maria is reportedly the strongest storm to make landfall in Puerto Rico in 85 years.

It’s still unknown when electricity will be restored in the area but, for everybody’s safety a curfew has been imposed as repair and rescue teams begin their work of restoring electricity.