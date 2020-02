Elsa, Texas– Officers arrested 30-year-old Willie Rivera after they conducted a search at 109 Mile 17 north in Edcouch.

At the location, authorities recovered property that had been taken by the suspect on February 4th. They also found items belonging to the Edcouch-Elsa independent school district from a burglary that took place on January 20th. Rivera is being held on three counts of burglary of a building.

This is an update to this story: