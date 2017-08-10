The Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office has released new details on bones found in a septic tank in Edcouch.

On July 26 FOX NEWS was in Edcouch just moments after residents reported finding bones in a septic tank behind their home.

Today, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced 40-year-old, Aristeo Cervantes Junior is responsible for the murder of the yet unidentified woman that occurred over a decade ago.

According to the sheriff, Cervantes’s daughter and her boyfriend who were living in the house at the time, reported finding human remains and a women’s boot in the septic tank after having a sewage problem. After searching through 500 gallons of sewage and finding various bones, officials were able to confirm it was a woman. Authorities state they investigated the property owner, Aristeo Cervantes who is currently serving a 12 year sentence for stabbing his wife. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death of the woman was due to stabbing with a sharp object.

Guerra states the injuries coincide with the confession of Cervantes who is now facing a warrant for first degree murder. While the identity of the woman is still unknown, the sheriff states they are on the lookout. Hidalgo County Sheriff states the bones are in a private forensic lab in Virginia being analyzes for DNA.

If you have any information please call (956) 383-8114.