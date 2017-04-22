UPDATE: 11-year-old Accident Victim in Critical Condition

Posted by | Apr 22, 2017 | |

UPDATE: 11-year-old Accident Victim in Critical Condition

Weslaco (KFXV) – We had an update to the story we reported yesterday of a fatal 4 car collision that took the life of a mother identified as 42-year-old Crisela Jimenez.

According to officials Jimenez’s 11-year-old son who also sustained injuries is now in critical condition. His mother died at the scene after the driver of a fourth car struck a line of three vehicles on the side of the expressway when they exchanged information due to a minor Collision. eleven-year-old suffered a cranial injury that turned out to be more severe. The 36-year-old driver of the fourth vehicle who, along with the other passengers of the other two vehicles, were all transported to a hospital. They are now at home recuperating.

Police say charges are pending against the driver who caused the Fatal Collision.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

La Feria Man Accused of Molesting a Minor

La Feria Man Accused of Molesting a Minor

January 30, 2014

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Suspends Presidential Bid

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Suspends Presidential Bid

May 3, 2016

San Juan Teen Charged After Allegedly Using Shotgun to Commit Robberies

San Juan Teen Charged After Allegedly Using Shotgun to Commit Robberies

May 13, 2016

One Person Dead In Palmview Stabbing Incident

One Person Dead In Palmview Stabbing Incident

April 21, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT