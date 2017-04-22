UPDATE: 11-year-old Accident Victim in Critical Condition

Weslaco (KFXV) – We had an update to the story we reported yesterday of a fatal 4 car collision that took the life of a mother identified as 42-year-old Crisela Jimenez.

According to officials Jimenez’s 11-year-old son who also sustained injuries is now in critical condition. His mother died at the scene after the driver of a fourth car struck a line of three vehicles on the side of the expressway when they exchanged information due to a minor Collision. eleven-year-old suffered a cranial injury that turned out to be more severe. The 36-year-old driver of the fourth vehicle who, along with the other passengers of the other two vehicles, were all transported to a hospital. They are now at home recuperating.

Police say charges are pending against the driver who caused the Fatal Collision.