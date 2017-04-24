Undocumented woman detained in Rio Grande City Shopping Center

Posted by | Apr 24, 2017 | |

Undocumented woman detained in Rio Grande City Shopping Center

Agents with the border patrol arrested woman near Rio Grande City, Saturday as she left from a shopping center. According to border patrol, law enforcement took the woman identified as Leticia Garcia the Harlingen, where they communicated with her family. She’s married to a citizen of the United States and has lived in the country for the past 10 years, has two children ages 3 and 7 years, old the older identified as having special needs.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Body of Woman Found on side of McAllen Road

Body of Woman Found on side of McAllen Road

March 7, 2016

One Dead Following Drive-by Shooting And Crash

One Dead Following Drive-by Shooting And Crash

March 5, 2014

Amnesty Period Extended for Unpaid/Overdue Traffic Ticket Violations

Amnesty Period Extended for Unpaid/Overdue Traffic Ticket Violations

May 7, 2015

New Research says Health in Rio Grande Valley Worsening?

New Research says Health in Rio Grande Valley Worsening?

April 6, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT