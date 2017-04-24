Undocumented woman detained in Rio Grande City Shopping Center
Agents with the border patrol arrested woman near Rio Grande City, Saturday as she left from a shopping center. According to border patrol, law enforcement took the woman identified as Leticia Garcia the Harlingen, where they communicated with her family. She’s married to a citizen of the United States and has lived in the country for the past 10 years, has two children ages 3 and 7 years, old the older identified as having special needs.