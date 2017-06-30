MISSION (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman found dead on the outskirts of Bentsen State Park.
Through fingerprinting, forensic investigators identified the 34-year-old Guatemalan woman as Glenda Joana De Leon Molina.
border patrol agents discovered Molina’s body in a rural portion of Mission, frequented by undocumented people.
An autopsy revealed that molina died of heat exhaustion.
Undocumented Guatemalan Woman Identified
MISSION (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman found dead on the outskirts of Bentsen State Park.