Undocumented Guatemalan Woman Identified

MISSION (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman found dead on the outskirts of Bentsen State Park.

Through fingerprinting, forensic investigators identified the 34-year-old Guatemalan woman as Glenda Joana De Leon Molina.

border patrol agents discovered Molina’s body in a rural portion of Mission, frequented by undocumented people.

An autopsy revealed that molina died of heat exhaustion.

ALSO ON RGVFOX