Harlingen Police have arrested 8-year-old Denisa Gina Cantu and 26-year-old Monica Escobedo after police say they were involved in a crash and allegedly assaulted and robbed the other driver.

Monday morning, Harlingen Police responded to a call on the morning, Harlingen Police responded to a call on the 3500 block of Business 83 about an accident.

According to the second person in the crash, both women in the other car, assaulted and took her phone at gunpoint.

Around 11:30 am, authorities found both women and arrested them at one of the suspects home.

Both were transported to the Harlingen jail and are being questioned about the robbery.