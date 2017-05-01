Two Wanted in Mission for Robbery of Business

MISSION (KFXV) — The Mission Police department needs the help of all Fox viewers to find a man and woman – police say were caught on camera committing a robbery of a business.

According to investigators, the duo is wanted for their involvement in a robbery that happened on April 12th. If you recognize them, or know where to find them, contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 581-8477 (TIPS). any information provided remains anonymous. And you could earn a cash reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest.

