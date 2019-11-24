Plano, Texas — Two Rio Grande Valley women have been charged with capital murder after two people were found dead in their home in north texas.

Cynthia Wingate from Mission and Carmen Moreno of Rio Grande City were stopped in McLennan County and arrested. Police say the two women were each driving a vehicle that did not belong to them, they were also found in possession of stolen ids and credit cards. The vehicles were registered to two people in Plano, Texas. Authorities decided to search their residence where they were found dead.

Each has been charged with capital murder, Moreno was given an 872,000 dollar bond and Wingate was given an 862,000 dollar bond.

Both remain behind bars at the McLennan County jail.

This is an update to this story: