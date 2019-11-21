Plano, Texas — Two valley women were arrested during a traffic stop for possession of identification matching two people who were found dead in Plano.

Mclennan county authorities say Cynthia Wingate from Mission and Carmen Moreno from Rio Grande City were arrested Sunday night. They were driving vehicles that didn’t belong to them and were found in possession of stolen IDs and credit cards.

The cars were registered to an address where two people in their 70’s were found dead.

Wingate and Moreno were charged with possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fraudulent use of identifying information.