Two Thousand Pounds of Marijuana Seized

Rio Grande City (KFXV) — Two thousand pounds of marijuana were seized this weekend after a truck drove into the Rio Grande.

Agents saw the driver as he sped away from the river—then sped back south and drove right into the water.

When agents got there, the vehicle was partially submerged.

1350 pounds of marijuana were found on the bed of the truck.

Agents also found a set of footprints near Los Arrieros that led to a brushy area.

There is where authorities found 36 bundles of Marijuana.

Almost a literal ton –2148 pounds of drugs were seized estimating a total of 1.6 million dollars.

No arrests were made in either incident.

If you see suspicious activity, call Customs and Border Protection at 1-800-863-9382.