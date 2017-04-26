Two Teens Receive Attempted Murder Charges

EDINBURG (KFXV) — Two 17-year-old suspects are charged with criminal attempted murder in connection to an aggravated assault home invasion in rural Edinburg.

Authorities tell us the two suspects were arrested last week in connection to another aggravated robbery in Donna.

17-year-olds, Matthew Vargas and Oswel Rios were charged with criminal attempted murder. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Vargas and Rios broke into a home near the 4000 block of Mon Mack Rd two weeks ago.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that four suspects were involved in the aggravated robbery home invasion– Vargas and Rios, along with two other male juveniles. Both Vargas and Rios were previously arrested for attempting to rob a home in rural Donna.

A judge set their bonds at $100,000 each.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hidalgo County Crimestoppers Hotline.

