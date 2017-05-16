Two Suspects Wanted in Separate Thefts of Same Store

Harlingen (KFXV) — The Harlingen Police Department needs the help of all Fox viewers locating two individuals wanted for robbery. According to law enforcement, last Tuesday, a male suspect entered a store located at 2700 W. Expressway and took merchandise valued at $118. Three days later, on Friday, a woman entered the same store and allegedly took more than $300 in products.

If you have any information in either case, you’re asked to contact the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956)425-8477 (TIPS). Any tips that end in an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

