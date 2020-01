Elsa, Texas– Two suspects are under arrest in connection to a robbery at a convenience store.

17-year-old Leonel Bernardo Escobar and 18-year-old Cruz Angel Escobar allegedly took money from the cash register at the Stripes on 911 West Highway 107 on December 20th.

Police are still on the lookout for a third suspect identified as 19-year-old Johnny Lopez.

Anyone what information on Lopez’s whereabouts can contact the Elsa police department anonymously at (956) 262-4721.