Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Edinburg on Monday.

The timeline of events remains unclear, according to Edinburg Police, however the victim, identified as 27 year old Joshua David Sanchez, was driving and crashed his vehicle into a pole on the corner of 10th Street and Mcintyre Road.

Police arrived at the scene and discovered Sanchez with the gunshot wound. Sanchez died while being transported to the hospital.

A man and woman, who have not yet been identified, are expected to be arraigned Friday morning.