Harlingen Police are looking for a pair of men who smashed a glass door with a hammer at a Harlingen business.

One of the victims shows his face to cameras and then throw his hoodie on while taking merchandise while his accomplice waits outside. The incident happened on the 800 block of Morgan Blvd. If you recognize either of these men, call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS(8477). Remember your calls remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.