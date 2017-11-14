Brownsville Police need your help to locate two men wanted for a robbery at a convenience store.
The suspects entered and robbed a store located on Billy Mitchel Street on October 13th. If you recognized these individuals and can identify them call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
