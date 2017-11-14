Brownsville Police are looking for two men.

19-year-old, Edxion Mata Gonzalez has two arrest warrants after reports that he participated in two aggravated robberies with a gun.

Authorities say the firearm used was the same one 22-year-old, Hector Zarate used during a vehicle robbery on the 1200 block of Washington Street Monday. Both men are considered armed and dangerous. If you know where authorities can locate either of them, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.